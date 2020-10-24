Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Waco, TEXAS – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District announced 74 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths Saturday. 28 new cases reported from surge testing. The total number of cases to date is 9,846.

There are 543 estimated active cases, and 9,156 estimated cases who have recovered.

Thirty-eight cases are hospitalized. Of the 38 hospitalized, 30 cases are McLennan County residents. Eight cases are on ventilators.

Two additional deaths have been reported due to COVID-19, a 74-year-old man and a 68-year-old man. There has been a total of 147 deaths in McLennan County.