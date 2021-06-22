Waco-McLennan County Public Health District shares tips to stay healthy against Delta variant

WACO, Texas – Over 11 million Texans have been fully vaccinated, but there are growing concerns about the Delta variant originating out of India.

Cases are slowly being detected in the United States – but none in Texas yet.

Waco- McLennan County Public Health District Spokesperson Kelly Craine shares the number one way to avoid its affects, “Two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna are going to have the effectiveness of over 90 percent with the Delta variant. You are going to see that same good protection that you got from our other variants with Delta. The vaccine is the essential tool. It’s really going to make the difference.”

Craine says being fully vaccinated will help counteract the new wave of the Delta variant, which is more contagious than COVID-19.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says it could soon be the dominant strain in the U.S. already detected in at least 41 states.

“People that are not vaccinated, it’s just going to spread easier for them,” Craine said. “We are going to see more Delta cases then we normally have.”

The CDC and World Health Organization has both identified this as a variant of concern. This means it is a more severe disease with an increase in transmissibility, hospitalizations, or deaths.

Craine says the symptoms of the Delta variant are very similar to those of COVID-19.

“Fatigue. That’s fever. That’s tiredness, cough – sometimes you can have the loss of taste and smell, but generally overall you are feeling bad,” Craine said.

With children at risk for the Delta variant, Craine says it’s important to get those who can be fully vaccinated done. She says the county has a 67 percent fully vaccinated rate for high-risk seniors, but the younger population is declining.

“You are seeing that group that, before, really wasn’t going to affect them. Now, they’re the greatest ones at risk. They’re the ones that are most vulnerable. So we need to see that group vaccinated as soon as we can,” Craine said.

According to USA Facts, over 150 million people have been fully vaccinated – and Craine says this needs to continue for those who have not received it yet.

“Whatever COVID decides to do, decides to change, decides to mutate, our vaccines are really effective,” Craine said. “Get that vaccine and you will, rest assured, that whatever comes our way, you’re protected.”

Craine says there will be a special Pfizer vaccination clinic this Friday with the Waco School District for ages twelve and up. The clinic will be held at the University High School Gym for walk-ins or appointments. To register, you can visit the COVID Waco website.