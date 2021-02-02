Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to hold Drive-Thru Vaccination Clinic at McLane Stadium

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will facilitate a drive-through vaccination clinic at McLane Stadium – located at 1001 S. Martin Luther King Boulevard – this Thursday, February 4th through Saturday, February 6th.

This is to administer 1,500 Moderna vaccine doses received by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

All appointments made for this clinic will be contacted from the waitlist at covidwaco.com (in order of sign-up.) People will be notified by the Health District through email from wacovaccines@wacotx.com or by phone (number will begin with 750) to schedule an appointment.

Please do not contact the Health District if you have not received an email or phone call. To join the waitlist, you can register at covidwaco.com or call (254) 750-1980. Vaccinations are free for eligible individuals in Phases 1A and 1B of the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Plan.

When the second dose of the vaccine is needed, people will be contacted by the Health District directly to schedule an appointment. Signing up on the waitlist for second doses is not needed.

Phase 1A includes front-line health care workers. Phase 1B includes people 65 and older or people 16 and older with a medical condition that increases risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

For more about eligible phases of the State’s plan, you can visit covidwaco.com. Please note that this clinic will offer the Moderna vaccine, which is only available for people 18 years of age and older.

Source: City of Waco