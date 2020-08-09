Waco-McLennan County reports 1 additional COVID-19 death, 24 new cases

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is reporting another death attributed to COVID-19 in McLennan County, bringing the total number of deaths to 64.

#64 was a white female, age 93.

Twenty-four new cases of COVID-19 are confirmed as of today, bringing the total number of cases to date to 4,970.  There are 1,689 estimated active cases, and 3,217 estimated cases who have recovered. Forty-five cases are hospitalized. Of the 45 hospitalized, 27 cases are McLennan County residents. Thirteen cases are on ventilators.

Results from the mobile clinic in McGregor have not been received by the Health District.

