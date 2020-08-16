Waco-McLennan County reports 34 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District is reporting 34 cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 5,356. There are 1,722 estimated active cases, and 3,562 estimated cases who have recovered. Fort-seven cases are hospitalized. Of the 47 hospitalized, 36 cases are McLennan County residents. Thirteen cases are on ventilators. There have been a total of 72 deaths in McLennan County.
USA Coronavirus by County
COVID-19 State by state
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.