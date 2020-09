WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 and the death of an 83-year-old woman, bringing the total number of cases to date to 7,983.

There are 466 estimated active cases, and 7,411 estimated cases who have recovered.

Forty cases are hospitalized. Of the 40 hospitalized, 27 cases are McLennan County residents. Eighteen cases are on ventilators.

One additional Death has been recorded. There have been a total of 106 deaths in McLennan County.