WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Saturday, an eighty-year-old Hispanic male.

That brings the total number of cases to date to 7,109.

There are 524 estimated active cases, and 6,495 estimated cases who have recovered.

Thirty cases are hospitalized. Of the 30 hospitalized, 23 cases are McLennan County residents. Six cases are on ventilators.

There have been a total of 90 deaths in McLennan County.