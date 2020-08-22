Waco-McLennan County reports 71 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reporting seventy-one new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to date to 5,713. There are 1,753 estimated active cases, and 3,881 estimated cases who have recovered. Forty-three cases are hospitalized. Of
the 43 hospitalized, 29 cases are McLennan County residents. Fifteen cases are on ventilators. There have been a total of 79 deaths in McLennan County, the latest was a 57-year-old female.
