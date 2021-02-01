Waco NAACP hosting Criminal Justice Series for Black History Month

WACO, Texas – As a way to kick off Black History Month, the NAACP is hosting events all month long to educate the community on the Criminal Justice System.

The Criminal Justice Series starts Monday night with a 75-minute Zoom discussion on the film True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality.

“We are crying out for Criminal Justice reform,” says Waco NAACP President Dr. Peaches Henry.

Dr. Henry emphasized the importance of using these moments to educate the community on these issues.

“The NAACP, African-American people, people of color can not reform the criminal justice system without help from our allies,” Dr. Henry says.

Dr. Henry says the event on Monday night and the ones in the coming weeks will be used as ways to encourage, educate, and activate the community to action.

“Just having a conversation doesn’t change anything,” Dr. Henry said.

One call to action is getting members of the community to serve on the jury – not avoiding the notice in the mail.

“Generally people tend to want to avoid jury duty, but jury duty is essential in the practice of Criminal Justice,” Dr. Henry says.

The goal of the film on Monday night is to be a conversation starter.

“Have an honest, frank conversation with a diverse community about race as it impacts criminal justice,” Dr. Henry said.

Dr. Henry says it is important for the community to know the power they have to affect change – because you can’t began to change a system you don’t understand.

“It’s important to educate everyone in the community,” Henry said. “Black, white, Asian – female and male. Because injustice anywhere is our society is injustice everywhere,” Dr. Henry says. “We see our community as a community of the whole – not just of African-Americans.”

During Black History Month, Dr. Henry hopes everyone will take part.

“I encourage everyone in the community – black , white, Asian – female or male. Come to these events to learn about the Criminal Justice systems,” Dr. Henry said.

All events are free:

February 1, 2021 A Community Conversation: True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight For Equality

February 22, 2021 Who let George Zimmerman Go: How being a Juror Serves Justice

February 28, 2021 Breonna Taylor Could Have Gotten Justice: The Power of Grand Juries

For more information, or to access the Zoom events, you can visit Waco NAACP.