Waco PD dispells violent social media rumor

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department has seen a social media post about possible violence at local businesses this weekend.

The alleged rumor is this came from a family member of a police officer, and the department says they have no reason to believe the post is valid.

The department says none of these rumors have any substantial intelligence behind them, and says at this point there is no credible or verifiable information on any threat.

The department says they will take the opportunity to remind the community and citizens to be vigilant for any potential danger.

Source: Waco Police Department