Waco PD: Forklift used to steal ATM

WACO, Texas – The Waco and Woodway Police Departments are working together on the forklift/ATM Thefts from Tuesday night.

Waco Police reports they have recovered the stolen ATM in a wooded creek area located off of Texas Central Parkway and Gateway Boulevard. This was reported by a utility worker who discovered the stolen ATM, a stolen backhoe, and a stolen U-Haul in the woods.

The ATM was transported in the stolen U-Haul van to the wooded site. A backhoe being used by the City of Waco to clean the creek was used to open the ATM. An undisclosed amount of money was removed from the ATM.

The U-Haul van was stolen from the U-Haul lot at Valley Mills Drive and Waco Drive prior to the ATM theft.

Waco and Woodway police are working together to find the crooks who stole an ATM and a forklift early Wednesday morning.

Investigators say someone stole a forklift from the Alliance Bank construction site around 3 a.m. The crooks then used it to pry the ATM from its base at 1st National Bank of Central Texas at 7500 Woodway Drive. The forklift then placed the ATM into a waiting vehicle.

Woodway officers discovered the forklift theft after an alarm call from 1st National sounded at 3:50 a.m. They are handling that part of the investigation, while Waco officers investigate the ATM theft.

If you know anything about these crimes, please call Waco and Woodway police.