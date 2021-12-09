WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department received a surprise $5,000 gift card from Academy Sports & Outdoors to shop for local kids in need.

The officers walked into Academy with little information on what was taking place, until the big reveal.

Waco PD was expecting bikes like they have received in the past through their partnership, instead they received a $5,000 shopping spree to purchase holidays gifts for children.

“We really wanted to step it up,” Store Director James Donalson said. “It’s been a tough year, and Academy Sports & Outdoors has appreciated all the efforts that everybody is putting in, and we want to make this Christmas special.”



Each officer browsed the store filling their baskets with items of their choice including balls, socks, and jackets.

Officer Sofie Martinez was emotional as she filled her basket.

“I’m thinking like I’m shopping for my own kid, and I’m thinking of the sports the kids like,” Martinez said. “I know soccer is a real big one, I am a softball mom, so I am going to hook some little girl up with some softball stuff.”



Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian arrived full of excitement grabbing items she says are ‘intentional’ for boys and girls.

“I think this is just so amazing that you would extend this invitation to us to humanize the badge, and to be able to connect with the community by being able to bless the children with these toys,” Victorian said,



The Waco Police Department says they will distribute these gifts from now until Christmas in partnership with the Blue Santa program.

