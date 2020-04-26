Waco PD investigates fatal wreck

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is investigating a fatal wreck.

It happened Friday shortly before 8:30 pm, Waco PD officers were dispatched to the area of E. Loop 340 and Idylwood for a traffic crash.

The traffic crash involved a small 4 door car and a semi-truck.

When officer’s arrived, they learned that one person in the wreck was deceased on scene and that another person was trapped inside the sedan.

Waco Fire Department worked on the vehicle to free the person trapped for nearly an hour. That person was transported to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

The driver of the semi-truck ran away from the scene and has not yet been found.

The initial cause of the collision is still under investigation and the identities of any of the involved have not yet been released pending proper notification of family.