WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department is currently investigating a murder that occurred on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Officers responded to a man who was unresponsive at his home near the 3100 Block of Pipkin Ln. When the officers arrived around 6:02 a.m., they found the victim with a gun shot wound.

No arrests have been made at this time and detectives are still gathering information.

This is the 11th homicide and murder investigation of 2022 for the Waco Police Department.

If you have any information regarding this murder, you can call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

You can also report a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be rewarded up to $2,000.

Source: Waco Police Department