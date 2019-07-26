Waco PD investigating questionable death

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is currently investigating a questionable death.

Officers found a body near the intersection of 20th Street and Mary Avenue Thursday night, near the railroad tracks.

The victim is confirmed to be a black woman, however police say they cannot confirm the identity until an autopsy is performed.

Earlier this week, Waco Police issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Lelia Norfus, of Waco. Her family reported her missing on Tuesday evening.

