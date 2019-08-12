Waco PD investigating stabbing, shooting

WACO, Texas – Waco Police are investigating an altercation which led to a stabbing and a shooting.

Officers responded to a discharge of a firearm call on Monday morning around N. 9th Street and West Avenue.

A short time later, officers also responded to the 2500 block of Cole Avenue on a shooting that occurred.

Officers discovered 31-year-old Oscar Areas was at 1300 N. 9th Street, where he became involved in an altercation with a known acquaintance.

During this altercation, the suspect began cutting Areas with a knife. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and began shooting at Areas, who was attempting to flee from the assault.

Areas suffered two gunshot wounds in the lower torso and knife wounds on his neck, left elbow, and left torso. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Areas was able to get into a vehicle and go to his own residence on Cole Avenue before being transported to a hospital.

The suspect is still at large.

Source: Waco Police Department