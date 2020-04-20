Waco PD is searching for the person who shot a man Sunday evening

WACO, TX – The Waco Police Department says the search is on for the person who shot a 50-year-old man Sunday night.

It happened on Forrest Street and East Clay Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Officers received a call from a witness about the shooting, and when they got there they found the man had multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers later found a vehicle they believe to have been involved in the shooting, but no one was found inside

Hours later, police received a call about shots fired near North 19th Street and Homan Avenue.

Officers located a vehicle that matched the description given by witnesses. They say they found drugs and a handgun in the vehicle, so they arrested 18-year-old Jaheim Taylor on Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Discharging a Firearm in a Municipality charges.

Police also took a 17-year-old into custody and sent him to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Police are not saying if the two investigations are linked at this time.