Waco PD is searching for the person who shot a man Sunday evening

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, TX – The Waco Police Department says the search is on for the person who shot a 50-year-old man Sunday night.

It happened on Forrest Street and East Clay Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

Officers received a call from a witness about the shooting, and when they got there they found the man had multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers later found a vehicle they believe to have been involved in the shooting, but no one was found inside

Hours later, police received a call about shots fired near North 19th Street and Homan Avenue.

Officers located a vehicle that matched the description given by witnesses. They say they found drugs and a handgun in the vehicle, so they arrested 18-year-old Jaheim Taylor on Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Discharging a Firearm in a Municipality charges.

Police also took a 17-year-old into custody and sent him to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Police are not saying if the two investigations are linked at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44