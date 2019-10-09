Waco PD looks back at 2018

The Waco Police Department released its 2018 report on Wednesday. The report details everything from how many people worked for the department, to crime trends in 2018.

According to the report, there were only four murders in Waco during 2018, a drop from six the year before. Rape and robberies also dropped, but aggravated assaults increased by 5%.

The biggest increases came in property crimes. The report shows there were 299 auto thefts during 2018. That is a 57% jump from 2017. Burglaries were also up 5%, while thefts dropped 11%.

Waco’s overall crime rate declined in 2018, which continues a trend that started in 2007.

Here are some other highlights from the report: