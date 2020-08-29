Waco PD officer discharges weapon Saturday morning after woman shoots arrow at him

WACO, Texas – A Waco Police Department officer is on administrative leave right now after he fired his weapon at a woman who allegedly shot an arrow at him.

It happened Saturday morning at 9:40 AM at the intersection of Booker St. and Lincoln Blvd.

Officers responded on a civil disturbance involving a bow and arrow. The original call notes stated that there were people fighting in the street and that one person had a bow and arrow. It also stated that the person was shooting the bow and arrow. Further call notes stated that there were more than four people involved and that the possible subject with the bow and arrow was a female wearing black pants, and an unknown colored shirt.

After officers arrived at the scene, they were quickly able to locate the female in a nearby field alone. At the time the officers arrived, she was still in possession of the bow and arrow and was sitting in the field. When the first officer pulled up, he quickly exited his vehicle and took a position of cover for protection of himself. He then began shouting commands to the female; however, the female didn’t comply. She instead pointed her compound bow at the officer; drew back on the bow, and allegedly shot 1 arrow in the direction of him. Out of protection of himself, the officer fired 1 round from his duty weapon at the female, but she was not struck by the round.

The female immediately complied with officers at that point and surrendered by lying on the ground. The officers were then able to take the female into custody without further incident. She has been identified as 39-year-old Cheri Ann Mai of Waco. After she was taken into custody, she was taken to a local hospital out of precaution for medical clearance. She has now been taken to the McLennan County Jail and is being charged with Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant, a 1st degree felony. The officers and crime scene technicians at the scene did recover the compound bow during the investigation.

The investigation into the incident will involve a criminal investigation into the Mai’s actions, the officer’s use of force, and an internal investigation. The officer involved that discharged his weapon was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave, as is our standard procedure in these type incidents. This is ongoing investigation and no other information is available at this time.