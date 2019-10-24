Waco PD participating in Drug-Take Back Initiative

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is participating in the DEA Drug Take-Back Initiative.

This allows for the collection of medications no longer needed or wanted, and is a great opportunity for those who missed the previous events or who have subsequently collected unwanted and unused prescription drugs. These medications can be safely disposed of.

Starting October 25 and continuing until October 28, Waco residents will be able to leave unwanted drugs in a locked box in the lobby of the Waco Police Department, located at 3115 Pine Avenue.

The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposal. It is important for people to remember to not flush unwanted prescription drugs down the toilet, put them in the trash, or leave the unwanted medications where others might reach them. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.

Please no needles, inhalers, aerosol cans, hydrogen peroxide, or thermometers.

