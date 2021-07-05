Waco PD receives hundreds of firework-related calls

Many cities and counties throughout Central Texas drove home the law that illegal fireworks would not be tolerated over the Fourth of July Weekend, and that citations would be written out.

The Waco Police Department received 387 calls regarding fireworks which were not part of a city or organization celebration.

Only two warnings were given out, and no citations were written. But the city did post multiple times on social media warning residents about the dangers of illegal fireworks.

Source: Waco Police Department