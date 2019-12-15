Waco PD reports multiple victims in aggravated robbery

WACO, TX – The Waco Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery with multiple victims.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. on the 2200 block of Summer.

Police received a call about 10:00 am Saturday morning from a business owner reporting that his employees hadn’t shown up for work.

Officers went to the home and discovered the victims.

They learned that about 7:30 a.m., six hispanic male victims were in their residence when the two black male suspects invaded the home.

The suspects were wearing masks and gloves and dressed in all black. They were armed with handguns and batons. All of the victims were threatened and one of the victims was beaten with a baton.

The suspects bound and tied the victims with extension cords and belts. Cash was taken from all the victims along with their cellphones.

The suspects fled the residence leaving the victims bound.

It is believed the suspects are casing the neighborhood for victims who are most likely undocumented immigrants.

Police say the description of the suspects matches the description of suspects from a case earlier in the night in the same neighborhood.

During that incident, officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of McFerrin on an Aggravated Robbery.

Three Hispanic males were in their yard when 2 black males, wearing all black displayed guns and tried to rob the victims.

The suspects were unable to get money from the victims and then fled on foot from the scene.

The department is cautioning the community to keep an eye out for each other and always report suspicious and/or criminal behavior.