WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department needs your help in locating a missing person.

21-year-old Nathan Andrew Looper is described as being 5’8″, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Looper was last seen on October 19 in the 1000 block of N Valley Mills Drive.

If you know of Looper’s whereabouts, you can contact Waco PD at 750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department