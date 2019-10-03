Waco PD searching for missing woman

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Crystal Rios. (Courtesy: Waco PD)

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department needs your help looking for a missing woman.

Crystal Rios, also known as Crystal Tyler or sometimes Sunshine Tyler, was reported missing by her family.

Rios is a homeless person who, through Facebook Messenger, sent a message to her mother saying she was on her way to see her – but never showed.

It has now been two weeks, and her mother is very worried.

If you see Crystal, tell her to call her mother or the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected