Waco PD searching for missing woman

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department needs your help looking for a missing woman.

Crystal Rios, also known as Crystal Tyler or sometimes Sunshine Tyler, was reported missing by her family.

Rios is a homeless person who, through Facebook Messenger, sent a message to her mother saying she was on her way to see her – but never showed.

It has now been two weeks, and her mother is very worried.

If you see Crystal, tell her to call her mother or the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department