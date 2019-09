WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is currently searching for a missing woman.

43-year-old Shanta Hawkins has been missing since last Friday at 9:00 p.m.

She is diagnosed with schizophrenia, and has scars on her left forearm and scars where her eyebrows should be.

If you know of Hawkins’ whereabouts, you can contact the Waco Police Department at (254)750-7500.

Source: Waco Police Department Neighborhood Services Detectives