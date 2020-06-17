Waco PD shares police service update with City Council

WACO, Texas – Waco Police Chief and Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt addressed the City Council Tuesday night, sharing a detailed report about how they police the City of Waco.

In conjunction with the national conversation concerning police and communities, Holt addressed policing tactics referencing the Eight Can’t Wait campaign – stating the department was well ahead when it comes to addressing the concerns identified by the campaign.

This campaign includes policies like bans on choke holds and strangle holds, the requirement for de-escalation, the requirement to warn individuals before they shoot – among other tactics.

Chief Holt also talked about diversity – mentioning the department’s slow, but consistent progress to recruit officers of color.

He shared some of the things Waco PD has done differently to improve diverisity, which included advertising more on HBCU campuses.

“We’ve placed web-based ads and publications at Prairie View A&M, Paul Quinn College, Grambling State University, and additionally with the TCOL website – which goes out to individuals looking to go into the police career,” Holt said.

Holt says department administrators have been getting their officers access to a several different training sessions that they hope will grow their officers as professionals and people.

“That includes follow up training on implicit bias, civilian interaction training, deescalation training, interaction with deaf drivers cultural diversity, a 40-hour crisis intervention class among others like human trafficking, as well,” he added.

Due to the national climate, he addressed accountability – saying he has and will continue to hold officers accountable in the event an officer is not upholding expectations within the department – which includes police misconduct.

“I have given out indefinite suspensions, and unfortunately we have also arrested our own officers. That is a very low day in my career when that occurs, but at the same time you have to do what’s right,” he said in the meeting.

Lately according to Holt, more and more officers are dispatched to mental health crisis. On average, they are up to three a day.

Holt addressed the need for more resources and other professional intervention since the number of cases begin to grow in Waco.

“There is no culpability for mental health folks. They often don’t mean to hurt the officers or hurt their family members. It’s not their intention they can’t form that kind of thought, but it still hurts none the less,” he said.