WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — This week is a national Red Ribbon Week, so schools across the country are learning about how to say no to drugs and how to live a drug free life.

“It’s not good to do drugs, and you can say no to it,” student Kylie Hamilton said.

That’s one of the many things Hamilton learned as part of Red Ribbon Week. Officers surprised her school, Kendrick elementary school.

“It’s really fun, and we finally get to see what officers and SWAT team do around the world,” Hamilton said.

In 1985, drug enforcement agent Enrique Camarena, AKA Kiki, was tortured and murdered in Mexico.

His death sparked an initiative still being taught today.

“His family started wearing red ribbons in honor of Kiki, and in his mission to keep drugs out of the United States and get into the hands of our kids,” Waco PD officer Sofie Martinez said.

Martinez is an officer in Waco PD’s Community Outreach Unit and says the department has been sharing Red Ribbon Week with schools since 2003.

“Schools celebrate it every year about living a drug free life and living a healthy lifestyle,” Martinez said. “Making good, healthy life choices so that you can be successful in whatever you want to do when you grow up.”

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Department’s helicopter was the first to arrive.

“My favorite part is the helicopter when it came,” Student Analeigh Garcia said.

Then police cars swarmed in to set up stations where students heard different presentations.

“I learned over there that the dogs help them find criminals and find the drugs that need to be found and after the dogs stop working they get to take them home,” Garcia said.

Red Ribbon week runs October 23-31.