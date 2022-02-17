WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is holding its first ever crime prevention summit on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m in Knox Hall at 100 Texas Ranger Trail, Waco, TX 76706.

“With this summit, we are going to have a lot of local vendors, we’re going to have a lot of presenters there to just teach the community how easy it is to become victim of crime and how to prevent that,” Waco PD spokesperson Cierra Shipley said.

One of the topics is travel safety – including those who travel to and from the city.

“Whether that’s different tactics to keep your home safe so that home doesn’t get burglarized or travel safety from visitors coming in as well,” Shipley said.

Also, there will be a theft and burglary presentation.

“Burglary and theft, we know it happens all year round,” Shipley said. “It is a crime of opportunity. When a criminal sees something that they want, they’re going to take it.”

Shipley says a lot of those instances happen when people leave doors unlocked.

“If a valuable is inside, they’re going to check that car door, and most of the time it’s unlocked,” Shipley said. “People just don’t lock their cars, they don’t lock their front doors.”

Another topic is human trafficking. Shipley says there can be plenty of scams and rumors attached to it.

“This is one where we can show people what human trafficking might look like,” Shipley said. “Here are the signs, here’s how you can help.”

She also points to the internet and social media class as a great one for parents.

“The class can show parents maybe what their kids might get into, how parents can talk to their kids about working around social media and watching out for who you become friends with online.”

Those who attend will be entered into a drawing for door prizes including a ring doorbell, padlocks, and a free month of Jiu Jitsu.

You can view the full schedule here.