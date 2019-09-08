Waco PD uses pepper spray and “less-lethal impact round” to subdue man

A 64-year old man is in police custody Saturday night after the Waco Police Department was forced to use pepper spray and a “less-lethal impact round” to subdue him.

It happened Friday night just before 8pm at a local hospital.

Police say Dexter Henderson was a patient in an ICU room.

They say he armed himself with a syringe of medication and began destroying his room.

The department believes Henderson is the same person who was shot Thursday morning by a Teague officers in the 100 block of S 3rd Avenue.

There he was reportedly yelling at City staff that he owned the BNSF Railroad and Wells Fargo Bank.

Later he attacked a police officer with a wooden rod, that’s when he was first tazed and then shot.

The Teague officer was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Henderson could face additional charges after Friday night’s incident.