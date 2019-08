WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department reports several vehicle break-ins have occurred over the past couple of nights in the Baylor University area.

They say now that students are back on campus, vehicle break-ins will continue to rise.

The department is urging the public to take every precaution possible, to not leave anything of value in your vehicles, and to make sure you lock all doors when exiting your vehicle – even if you are just running inside for a second.