Waco pizza driver robbed, second in same neighborhood

Waco police say a pizza delivery man was robbed late Monday night in the second such incident in the same block.

Officers were called to the 900 block of North 30th Street at 11:15 p.m. and met the Domino’s Pizza driver who told them he had made a delivery that had been called in and when he arrived was approached by two men.

They pushed him against a wall and threatened him with a stun gun, taking his pizza and cash.

One of the men was described as skinny, about five feet ten inches tall and wearing a white t-shirt while the other had a stocky build, was about five feet six inches tall and wearing black pants with a red shirt covering his face.

The driver was not hurt.

Police say this same block was the location of a very similar robbery that occurred July 31.

In that case a Papa John’s Pizza delivery man reported he also delivered a pizza in response to a call in the 900 block of North 30th, also about 11:00 p.m.

When he arrived he was approached by a single male wearing a shirt pulled over his face and brandishing a Taser.

That driver also was relieved of his pizza and cash, but was not hurt.