Waco Police and Fire investigating child’s death

WACO, Texas – Waco Police and Waco fire are working together to investigate the death of a 4-year-old girl during a house fire Tuesday. Judge Walter Peterson has ordered an autopsy to be performed on the body of Areli Jaramillo.

Investigators say electrical arcing started the house fire on Burnett Avenue that claimed the life of Areli.

According to a report from the Waco Fire Department, investigators traced the origin of the fire to a closet. They are calling it unintentional.

Waco firefighters arrived at the house shortly after the fire broke out around 5:00 p.m. They found out about the little girl trapped inside the home and immediately rushed inside in an attempt to rescue her. The fire report says they were hampered by furniture blocking the side door they tried to use to get inside.

Areli’s mother was inside the engulfed home. Neighbors say the mother originally had the four-year-old by the hand, but the flames scared the child, causing her to run away.

The girl’s father made it home from work as first responders were working to put out the flames.

Below is the previous text from this story:

Waco firefighters say a child they pulled from a house fire has died. The fire started just after 5 p.m. Tuesday at a house on the 2800 block of Burnett Avenue.

They say the child was taken to the hospital.

There were also two other smoke-related injuries.

The fire is now under control, and fire marshals will soon be there to investigate how it started.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Waco Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the 2800 block of Burnett Avenue.

The department is reporting heavy fire coming from the one-story house. It is possible a child may be trapped.

