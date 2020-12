WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Association is asking for prayers after an officer died from an illness.

In a Facebook post, the association says “Please keep our members and Waco PD in your thoughts in the coming days. Regretfully, we lost an officer yesterday to an illness he had been courageously battling. We will defer on releasing the officer’s name until the Family/Department deems it appropriate. We join everyone in saying 2020 can’t end fast enough.”