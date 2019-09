Citing sanitary and other concerns, Waco police began the disassembly of four homeless camps in the New Road and Franklin Avenue area.

Officers began the operation about 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The camps were in a creek area behind the Franklin Avenue Walmart store.

In addition to police vehicles, refuse trucks were sent to the area to load up debris from the camps.

Police noted the unsanitary conditions and what was termed the “significant danger” these types of camps pose to the public.