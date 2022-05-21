WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco Police department is preparing for another community outreach event.

The Waco Police Neighborhood Engagement Team, with local school police departments and community organizations, are planning a community opportunity event on June 11.

The event will be at the Waco multi-purpose facility starting at 10 AM and going until 4 PM. The event is free to the public and will offer free haircuts, prizes, and so much more for the community.

Their hope is to provide young adults with life skills, job opportunities, mentoring programs, and more.