WACO, Texas- Law enforcement is typically seen as a male dominant job, detective Cynthia Tynes shares her journey of being a police officer and the challenges she faced.

Detective Cynthia Tynes has been in law enforcement for 22 years now. She says it’s been a dream of hers to always be a police officer.

“I’m one of the lucky ones. Both my parents were in law enforcement. I come from a family of law enforcement, aunts, uncles, cousins,” says Detective Cynthia Tynes.

Before becoming a detective, Tynes patrolled the streets.

“We all have to start in patrol in a day. My time in patrol. And then I went to midway as they started. And when they moved over, they had a resource officer,” says Tynes.

A year ago Tynes was promoted to detective in the theft unit.

“And it’s been a dream job. I love it. Every day’s adventure is something different, which I like I think the the more generations there are that barriers getting broken down,” says Tynes.

In a male dominated career Tynes shares some challenges she’s seen in her time.

“You felt like you had to prove yourself you have that strength and ability to do a mans job but I think the the more generations there are that barriers getting broken down,” says Tynes.

To change policing in Waco police chief Sheryl Victorian committed to hire more women as part of the 30×30 initiative. A pledge to hire 30 percent more women in law enforcement by 2030.

“This 30 by 30 is a great program. There’s different programs to get people involved, the younger generation to let them do like the ride alongs, the junior academy, just to show them every aspect of law enforcement,” says Tynes.

With today being international women’s day, detective Tynes wants to share a message.

“We need more women. I love the fact that I think we are getting more women to not be intimidated by the stereotype of you know you got to be a strong man,” says Tynes.

Join Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian for discussion on gender, race, innovative policing, and the challenges of being an African- American woman in a male-dominated profession.

March 16 | 7-8:30 p.m.

Conference Center at MCC

4601 N. 19th St.