WACO, Texas- About 30 vendors and organizations gathered for the first ever Waco crime prevention summit to talk to the community about what they have to offer.

“It feels amazing because, you know, we’re here for the community and for them to come and ask these questions or we’re able to answer them. For us, it’s a good feeling to know that we’re there for them,” says Jacqueline Warnell, volunteer with the Waco Victim Service.

From keeping the kiddos safe in the back seat.

“Making sure families understand that we’re here is a program we are able to offer car seat checks if you want to make sure that you have your car seat buckled in correctly,” says Megan Hackworth, project coordinator with the passenger safety project.

AMR EMT’s also attended the event to teach the community the basics of CPR, and how to handle a bleeding wound.

“To teach them at a young age because the younger, you know, it gets when it does happen or if you do ever need these skills, you’ll see a lot more confident in it,” says Brittany Walker, EMT at AMR Waco.

Workforce solutions for the Heart of Texas also came out to help the community find employment.

“Pretty much help them with connecting with jobs and Waco PD is a huge organization in our community and we love this partnership we have with them and they help us on connecting the community to the jobs,” says Bernice Segovia, with the Workforce solutions for the Heart of Texas.

The Crime Prevention Summit isn’t just for the adults Waco Boxing Club also attended to inform the public on how to get kids physically active.

“We’re helping the police department by keeping these kids doing something positive and focusing on of dreams energy on something good to where they’re not running the street and they’re not at home sitting there playing video games,” says Jaime Lerma with the Waco Boxing Club.