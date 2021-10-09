Waco Police fundraise for Breast Cancer Awareness month

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is showing it’s support for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

They started Cctober off by changing their police uniform patches to pink to help raise awareness. And now anyone can purchase a pink patch of their own.

With the help of the Waco Police Association, the patches will be sold for $10. All proceeds will go toward breast cancer research.

To buy a patch, email wacopacares@gmail.com and you will need to include a self addressed stamped envelop to Waco Police Association P.O. Box 1023, Waco, TX 76703.

The department wanted to make sure those interested buy large enough envelops as the patches are larger than your normal letter envelope.