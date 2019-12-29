Waco Police investigate deadly shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
WACO POLICE BADGE_1519054827984.JPG.jpg

WACO, TX – The Waco Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning.

Police responded to 1516 Gurley Lane. At 11:40 am, dispatch received a call that someone had been shot and was lying in the parking lot at the Costa Esmerelda Apartments.  

Upon arrival, officers found a male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The victim, a 28-year-old, lived in the complex. It was reported the victim was involved in an argument with 2 other males and was shot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounce deceased by Judge Peterson. Pending notification of next of kin, his name is not yet being released. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events