Waco Police investigate deadly shooting

WACO, TX – The Waco Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning.

Police responded to 1516 Gurley Lane. At 11:40 am, dispatch received a call that someone had been shot and was lying in the parking lot at the Costa Esmerelda Apartments.

Upon arrival, officers found a male lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The victim, a 28-year-old, lived in the complex. It was reported the victim was involved in an argument with 2 other males and was shot.



The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounce deceased by Judge Peterson. Pending notification of next of kin, his name is not yet being released.

The investigation is ongoing.