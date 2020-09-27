Waco Police investigate series of crimes Saturday night

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is investigating a series of robberies in the area Saturday night.

They say the first was around 8:35 p.m., at the Discount Smoke Shop at 1402 N 34th St. They say during this robbery, the suspect entered the store, demanded money while pointing a gun at the clerk, and then quickly ran away from the store with cash.

The suspect was wearing all black with a black mask.

No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.

Police say a second major event happened at two fast food locations on N Valley Mills Dr.

The first was at the Popeye’s Chicken at 420 N Valley Mills Dr. and the second at Kentucky Fried Chicken at 1030 N Valley Mills Dr.

Police say in both burglaries, the suspects broke out the glass front doors of the business and with the intent of stealing from the store.

While investigating the burglaries, officers learned that similar crimes happened to the same stores in Temple.

All crimes reported are under investigation.