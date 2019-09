Waco police are looking for the person who stabbed a man Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m.

Officers say it happened in the 700 block of South 10th, which is a residential area. The victim is 33-year-old Aaron Crane and he is in the hospital.

Investigators believe the attacker was riding a blue bicycle. They don’t have much of a description of the man, saying Crane is not being very helpful.