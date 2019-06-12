Waco Police investigating Tennyson Drive shooting

Waco Police officers find a man shot in the leg on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting around 11:00 a.m. in the 5500 block of Tennyson Drive.

When officers arrived, it was discovered a man was shot in the leg.

At this point in the investigation, it is believed the person may have shot himself. However, the department says the circumstances surrounding this incident are very questionable.

The department says there is no danger to the public. The person with the gunshot was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

This case is currently under investigation.

Source: Waco Police Department