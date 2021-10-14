Waco police make quick recovery of stolen vehicle, stolen weapons and make arrests

Waco police were able to use GPS tracking to quickly recover a stolen vehicle and recover other stolen property Wednesday.

Waco PD spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were sent to a North Lake Waco neighborhood at 8:28 a.m. Wednesday and were told that a 2020 Kia Telluride and a rifle were stolen from the property though it was unknown exactly what time it had occurred.

With the help of GPS tracking, the stolen vehicle was quickly found with two people inside near the 5300 block of Tennyson Drive.

Two pistols were located inside the vehicle, with one turning up stolen but the other checked clear.

Shipley said the male suspect gave a statement regarding the taking of the vehicle and said the second occupant had been picked up after the fact.

Arrested was Kazareon Malik Staples, who was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of burglary of a habitation, theft of a firearm and on a TJJD Case hold warrant.

The other occupant was held on unrelated warrants, including one for engaging in organized crime.

Shipley said police are looking into possible connections to other burglary of a motor vehicle cases.