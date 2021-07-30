Waco Police officer gives back to his community

WACO, Texas – School supplies are a necessity as students begin the new school year, and the Waco Police Department is hosting a Back-to-School Bash to help meet this need.

Waco Police officer Jeremy Angel is already going above and beyond for the kids in the community, and he is not alone.

“It snowballed into something that was really great,” Angel said. “With a citizen there to be helpful, and with Amber and her employees, it really became an awesome thing.”

Angel says the department is preparing for it’s first Back-to-School Bash, and there were still items needed to complete the list. He decided to pick up those supplies – not knowing it would inspire others to help, as well.

“When I saw that list, I wanted to go to Office Depot,” Angel said. “When I went there I met with Amber, who I never met before. She was a…..she is a huge contributor, as well, of giving back to the community.”

Office Depot General Manager Amber Anderson was not the only one. Once customers realized what Officer Angel was doing, another person stepped in to help.

“When doing all that, there was a citizen that came along, and she helped, as well,” Angel said. “She donated construction paper, she also donated pencil sharpeners and erasers, as well.”

He says because of their help, they were able to meet the needs of more students at the upcoming Back-to-School Bash.

Angel spent over $200 on supplies. He says he is passionate about giving back to the community because the kids are the future.

“It just seems so small when you say it’s just notebooks or something like that,” Angel said. “It’s those little things that help to make them that much better.”

Angel says this is one thing they can do to ensure kids in the community have a better life.

The Back-to-School Bash is August 7th. Donations can be dropped off at the Waco Police Tower, located at 3115 Pine Avenue, and Bubba’s 33 restaurant, located at 2601 Interstate 35 South.