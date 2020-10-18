Waco Police search for owner of abandoned car

WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is looking for the owner of an abandoned car.

On Facebook, the department says they were dispatched to the 1000 block of S I-35 for an abandoned car.

They say, after a two hour battle with Tow King, the car is now safely resting at their impound lot.

To their knowledge, no one was injured in the crash, though they aren’t sure because the driver fled the scene.

If this is your car, police want to talk to you and ask you some questions about what exactly happened.