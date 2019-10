WACO, Texas- Waco Police are searching for a missing man.

Fifty-five-year-old Cameron Wiley was last seen around 4:30 p.m.

He is believed to be wearing a Yeti hat, white undershirt with a green shirt with fleece lining over it, blue jeans, and hiking boots.

Mr. Riley has some medical issues and may need assistance.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the Waco Police Department.