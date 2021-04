Linda Walker Long

YUPDATE: Waco police say Linda Walker Long has been located and is now with family.

Long’s family reported her missing Monday, saying she suffers from dementia.

She had disappeared from the area of the 1500 block of McFerrin Ave.

Police say several people called to report seeing the 64-year-old woman last night and throughout the day day.

FOX44 News is happy to hear the family has been reunited.