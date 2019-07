The Waco Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing woman.

75-year-old Lelia Norfus of Waco disappeared Tuesday evening around 7 p.m.

She is described as being 5’9 and weighing 115 pounds. Lelia was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue scrub pants and red Jordan’s. She also had on a black jacket.

If you know where she is or if you’ve seen her, please call Waco Police.