WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Waco Police Department will be hosting a citizens response exercise to active shooters.

The acronym, CRASE, stands for citizens response to active shooter events.

This is a free training to the public and is open to everyone who wants to learn what they should do if they are ever in an active shooter situation.

The training will be held in English and Spanish on July 26 from 6:30 PM to 7:30 and July 30 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 at the Waco Convention Center.