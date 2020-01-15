Waco prepares for MLK events Friday & Monday

WACO, Texas – On Wednesday, the nation is remembering Martin Luther King Jr. The Civil Rights leader was born 91 years ago.

Americans from all walks of life will remember MLK this week and next.

The Civil Rights leader fought for equality with his message of love.

“What Martin Luther King Junior was to our society and his day and what he really would like for the human race to push. And that’s, you know, we all work together, we are better together,” says Ashley Miller Crownover, Executive Director of Keep Waco Beautiful.

Friday, hundreds will walk the Waco Suspension Bridge carrying wreaths to honor Dr. King.

“To let our children know who Dr. King was and know about our history here in the United States of America, and what we have gone through as people and are now closely coming together in a struggle where all men could be treated equally and fairly. And not by the color of their skin, but the content of their character,” says Coque Johnson-Gibson, organizer of the Wreath Laying Ceremony.

The noon ceremony will feature a key note speech from Dr. Marcus Nelson and bring people of all ages, races, and backgrounds together.

“That’s the reason for it, is to bring people all races, all the diversity that we have in our community together to celebrate in unity as one,” says Johnson-Gibson.

On Monday, there’s another type of event to honor Dr. King – the MLK Day of Service.

“This is our sixth year of doing it. We’ll be out here from 11 to 2, just kind of picking up trash around downtown and the river, as well,” says Miller-Crownover.

Last year, Keep Waco Beautiful collected about 2,000 pounds of trash during the Day of Service.

